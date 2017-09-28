FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Country Garden Holdings Company announces assignments of rights of assets
September 28, 2017 / 2:34 PM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-Country Garden Holdings Company announces assignments of rights of assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd

* Each of assignor subsidiaries respectively entered into agreements with elite architectural co

* Expected that group will record a gain of approximately rmb924 million from assignments

* Consideration for disposal and management of assets totaling rmb2.65 billion

* Agreements to assign to Elite Architectural Co. Rights to all income of subject assets and right to dispose of and manage subject assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

