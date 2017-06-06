BRIEF-Countryside investors Richard and Graham Cherry sell 2.4 pct stake -bookrunner

June 6 (Reuters) - Countryside Properties Plc: bookrunner:

* ‍Results of placing of 11,017,432 ordinary shares in Countryside Properties Plc by certain management sellers​

* Richard and Graham Cherry sold 11,017,432 ordinary shares, representing about 2.4 pct of co's share capital, at price of 325 pper share

* Proceeds payable in cash on usual settlement terms, and closing of placing is expected to occur on a T+2 basis on June 8

* After placing completes, Richard Cherry will hold c.1.5 pct of co's share capital, Graham Cherry will hold c.2.0 pct co's share capital​