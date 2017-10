Sept 18 (Reuters) - County Bancorp Inc

* County Bancorp Inc - ‍Entered into a credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association​ - SEC Filing

* County Bancorp Inc - Pursuant to agreement U.S. Bank committed to make a revolving loan to company in aggregate principal amount of $15.0 million

* County Bancorp Inc - Credit agreement matures on August 14, 2018