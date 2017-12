Nov 30 (Reuters) - Covenant Transportation Group Inc :

* COVENANT TRANSPORTATION SAYS ‍ON NOV 28, 2017, CO AND UNITS ENTERED INTO FOURTEENTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED SEPT 23, 2008 - SEC FILING​

* COVENANT TRANSPORTATION GROUP - AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM SEPT 23, 2018 TO SEPT 23, 2021​ Source text: [bit.ly/2zBZwqt] Further company coverage: