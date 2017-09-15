FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cowen and CEFC China provide update on CFIUS review
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 15, 2017 / 9:28 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Cowen and CEFC China provide update on CFIUS review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Cowen Inc

* Cowen and CEFC China provide update on CFIUS review

* Cowen - co, CEFC China Energy Company have withdrawn and re-filed their joint voluntary notice to committee on foreign investment in United States​

* Cowen - CEFC China agreed to provide Cowen with $175 million in debt financing concurrently with closing of equity investment​

* Cowen Inc - acceptance of refiling of a joint voluntary notice by CFIUS will trigger a new 30-day review period

* Cowen - ‍joint voluntary notice to CFIUS to permit more time for review and discussion with CFIUS in connection with proposed deal by CEFC China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.