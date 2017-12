Dec 11 (Reuters) - Cowen Inc:

* COWEN TO OFFER CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES

* COWEN INC - INTENDS TO OFFER CERTAIN CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022 TO QUALIFIED INSTITUTIONAL BUYERS

* COWEN INC - TO USE PROCEEDS FOR PART REPAYMENT OF OUTSTANDING 3.0% CASH CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2019 AND REPURCHASE OF UP TO $25 MILLION SHARES