FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CP reports third quarter adjusted diluted EPS of $2.90
Sections
Featured
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Markets Weekahead
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Bollywood
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
Catalonia crisis
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 17, 2017 / 8:13 PM / in 4 days

BRIEF-CP reports third quarter adjusted diluted EPS of $2.90

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd

* CP reports third quarter diluted EPS of $3.50, adjusted diluted EPS of $2.90, raises full-year guidance

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$2.90

* Q3 earnings per share c$3.50

* Q3 revenue rose 3 percent to c$1.6 billion

* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd - ‍now expects 2017 adjusted diluted EPS to grow in double-digits from full-year 2016 adjusted diluted EPS of $10.29​

* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd - qtrly ‍operating ratio of 56.7 percent improved by 100 basis points from 57.7 percent​

* FY2017 earnings per share view c$11.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.