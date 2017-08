July 17 (Reuters) - CPI Aerostructures Inc:

* CPI aero signs $21 million, five-year supply agreement with Sikorsky

* CPI Aerostructures- signed long-term supply agreement with Sikorsky, a lockheed martin, to manufacture fuel panel assemblies for uh-60m black hawk helicopter

* CPI Aerostructures Inc - long-term agreement is valued at up to approximately $21 million for a period of five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: