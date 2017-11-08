FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CPI Aerostructures Q3 earnings per share $0.19
#Regulatory News
November 8, 2017 / 11:45 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-CPI Aerostructures Q3 earnings per share $0.19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - CPI Aerostructures Inc-

* CPI Aerostructures announces 2017 third quarter financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.19

* Q3 revenue $20.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $22 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CPI Aerostructures Inc - ‍expects fiscal 2017 revenue at low end of its prior range of $82.5 million and $87.0 million​

* CPI Aerostructures Inc sees ‍fiscal 2017 pre-tax income to be at high end of a range of $8.1 million to $8.5 million​

* FY2017 revenue view $83.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
