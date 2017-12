BRIEF-CPPIB And Votorantim Energia Sign Agreements To Form Joint Venture ​

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board -

* CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD AND VOTORANTIM ENERGIA SIGN AGREEMENTS TO FORM JOINT VENTURE TO INVEST IN BRAZILIAN POWER GENERATION SECTOR​

* CPPIB SAYS ‍JOINT VENTURE WILL ACTIVELY PURSUE POWER GENERATION INVESTMENTS AND ACQUISITIONS ACROSS BRAZIL​

* CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD- AS PART OF TRANSACTION, CO IS INITIALLY CONTRIBUTING APPROXIMATELY R$ 690 MILLION​

* CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD SAYS OVER TIME, JV EXPECTS TO INVEST MORE THAN R$3 BILLION IN OPERATIONAL, DEVELOPMENT ASSETS IN THIS SECTOR IN BRAZIL

* CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD SAYS WILL INITIALLY CONTRIBUTE R$ 690 MILLION IN EQUITY Source text for Eikon: