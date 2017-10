Aug 8 (Reuters) - CPT Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says H1 net profit down 82.2 percent y/y at 70.7 million yuan ($10.55 million)

* Says board approves unit to sell 787,521 shares in FocalTech Systems Co Ltd within one year at T$40-50 ($1.33-1.66) per share

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2uBFedn; bit.ly/2vfbuq4

($1 = 6.7032 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 30.1630 Taiwan dollars)