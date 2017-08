Aug 2 (Reuters) - Craft Brew Alliance Inc

* Craft Brew Alliance announces 9% depletions growth for Kona Brewing Co. in the second quarter and reconfirms full-year guidance

* Q2 earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales fell 3 percent to $60.6 million

* Craft Brew Alliance Inc sees ‍2017 shipments ranging between a decrease of 1% and an increase of 4%​