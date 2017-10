Oct 25 (Reuters) - CRAYON GROUP AS

* ‍WILL APPLY FOR A LISTING OF ITS SHARES ON OSLO STOCK EXCHANGE, OR ALTERNATIVELY OSLO AXESS​

* ‍SHARES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ADMITTED TO LISTING AND COMMENCE TRADING ON OSLO BØRS ON OR AROUND NOV 8 ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)