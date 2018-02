Feb 20 (Reuters) - Crayon Group Holding Asa:

* : FINANCIAL RESULTS Q4 2017 - CONTINUED STRONG

* GROSS PROFIT OF MNOK 362 IN Q4 2017, COMPARED TO MNOK 332 IN Q4 2016.

* ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA IN Q4 2017 DECREASED BY MNOK 6 (COMPARED TO Q4 2016) TO MNOK 57.7​

* REVENUE OF MNOK 2,292 IN Q4 2017, COMPARED TO MNOK 1,827 IN Q4 2016