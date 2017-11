Oct 31 (Reuters) - CRCAM ALPES PROVENCE:

* 9-MONTH CONSOLIDATED GROSS OPERATING INCOME EUR 126.7‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 106.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH CONSOLIDATED NET BANKING INCOME EUR ‍​ 319.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 294.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT EUR ‍​86.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 70.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BASEL 3 SOLVENCY RATIO AT JUNE 30, 2017 STANDS AT ‍​15.91 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)