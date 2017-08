July 21 (Reuters) - CRCAM Ille-et-Vilaine SC:

* H1 GROSS OPERATING PROFIT EUR 64.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 67.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 SOCIAL NET BANKING INCOME EUR ‍​ 143.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 143.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 SOCIAL NET INCOME EUR 42.5‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 41.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AT END OF H1, COST OF RISK AT EUR 6.8 MILLION, UP 4.5 PERCENT