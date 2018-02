Feb 7 (Reuters) - CRCAM PARIS ET ILE DE FRANCE:

* FY NET BANKING INCOME EUR 971.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 942.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY GROSS OPERATING PROFIT EUR 407.8 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 404.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 256.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 250.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SOLVENCY RATIO AT DEC 31, 2017 AT ‍​ 18.6 PERCENT VERSUS 19.3 PERCENT YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)