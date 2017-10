Oct 17 (Reuters) - CRCAM SUD RHONE ALPES:

* 9-MONTH NET BANKING INCOME EUR 316.8‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 328.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 96.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 98.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH GROSS OPERATING PROFIT EUR 130.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 142.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AT SEPT 30, COST OF RISK WAS AT EUR 3.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.2 MILLION ON SEPT 30 YEAR AGO‍​