BRIEF-Creative Realities reports 18 pct rise in Q2 revenue

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Creative Realities Inc

* Creative Realities announces 2Q17 financial results

* Q2 revenue rose 18 percent to $3.6 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $20 million

* Creative Realities Inc - board of directors approves stock repurchase program of up to 5 million shares

* Creative realities inc - FY 2017 organic revenue growth is now expected to exceed 47%, translating to FY17 revenue of not less than $20.0 million

* Creative Realities Inc - company intends to finance share repurchase program through cash on hand

* Creative Realities-gross profit $1.6 million for three-month period ended june 30, 2017, slight decrease of $100,000 from corresponding period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: