Dec 20 (Reuters) - Credicorp Ltd:

* CREDICORP LTD - TO APPOINT WALTER BAYLY AS CREDICORP‘S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* CREDICORP LTD - BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RESOLVED TO ORGANIZE CREDICORP‘S SUBSIDIARIES IN FOUR LINES OF BUSINESS

* CREDICORP LTD - DIONISIO ROMERO PAOLETTI WILL CONTINUE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF CREDICORP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: