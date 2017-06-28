FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Credit Acceptance announces modifications to revolving secured line of credit facility
June 28, 2017 / 8:15 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Credit Acceptance announces modifications to revolving secured line of credit facility

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Credit Acceptance Corp

* Credit Acceptance announces modifications to revolving secured line of credit facility

* Extended maturity of revolving secured line of credit facility from june 22, 2019 to june 22, 2020

* Credit Acceptance - increased amount of facility from $310.0 million to $345.0 million until june 22, 2019, when amount of facility will decrease to $300.0 million

* Credit Acceptance Corp - as of june 28, 2017, co did not have a balance outstanding under facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

