2 months ago
BRIEF-Credit agreement amendment reduces Six Flags' borrowing costs
June 21, 2017 / 9:27 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Credit agreement amendment reduces Six Flags' borrowing costs

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Six Flags Entertainment Corp

* Credit agreement amendment reduces Six Flags' borrowing costs

* Six Flags Entertainment Corp says its bank lenders have approved a reduction to borrowing rate on company's $545 million term loan B credit facility

* Six Flags Entertainment Corp - ‍excluding cost of transaction, lower borrowing rate will save company approximately $1.4 million annually in interest costs​

* Six Flags Entertainment - overall borrowing rate reduced by one-quarter of one percent, moving from a rate of LIBOR plus 2.25 percent to a rate of LIBOR plus 2.00 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

