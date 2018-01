Jan 26 (Reuters) - CREDIT AGRICOLE DU MORBIHAN SC:

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME EUR ‍53.3​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 42.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET BANKING INCOME (SOCIAL) EUR 202.5‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 205.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY GROSS OPERATING INCOME (SOCIAL) EUR ‍71.7​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 74.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* THE COST OF RISK AMOUNTED TO EUR ‍​ 29.1 MILLION IN 2017 VERSUS EUR 22.1 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2nbpQCO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)