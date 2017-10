Sept 29 (Reuters) - CREDIT AGRICOLE

* REG-CREDIT AGRICOLE SA ANNOUNCES IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MORE THAN 95% OF THE CESENA, RIMINI AND SAN MINIATO SAVINGS BANKS

* ‍CRÉDIT AGRICOLE CARIPARMA WILL PAY EUR 130M TO SCHEMA VOLONTARIO FOR ACQUISITION OF AN INTEREST OF MORE THAN 95% IN THREE TARGET BANKS.​

* TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE FINALISED BY END OF 2017