BRIEF-Credit Agricole's Polish leasing business in $607 mln securitisation

Oct 27 (Reuters) - EFL SA:

* Polish leasing firm Europejski Fundusz Leasingowy, a unit of Credit Agricole, says completes first securitisation of a portfolio of lease receivables of 2.22 billion zloty ($607 million)

* The SPV - EFL Lease ABS - acquired from EFL a portfolio of lease receivables that backed the issue of bonds totalling 1.798 billion zloty bought by European and domestic financial institutions

* The European Investment Bank (EIB), as leading investor in the transaction, bought a large part of the bonds, EFL said.

