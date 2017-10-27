FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Credit Agricole's Polish leasing business in $607 mln securitisation
Sections
Featured
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Company Results
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
CATALONIA
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
Editor's Picks
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 27, 2017 / 11:34 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Credit Agricole's Polish leasing business in $607 mln securitisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - EFL SA:

* Polish leasing firm Europejski Fundusz Leasingowy, a unit of Credit Agricole, says completes first securitisation of a portfolio of lease receivables of 2.22 billion zloty ($607 million)

* The SPV - EFL Lease ABS - acquired from EFL a portfolio of lease receivables that backed the issue of bonds totalling 1.798 billion zloty bought by European and domestic financial institutions

* The European Investment Bank (EIB), as leading investor in the transaction, bought a large part of the bonds, EFL said.

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6570 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko and Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.