Feb 14 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG:

* CREDIT SUISSE CEO SAYS ON MARKETS: DON‘T SEE A DOWNSIDE IN THIS ECONOMY - BLOOMBERG TV

* CREDIT SUISSE CEO SAYS ON VOLATILITY-LINKED ETN: PROSPECTUS WAS VERY CLEAR THAT THIS WAS A PRODUCT FOR VERY SOPHISTICATED INVESTORS FOR INTRADAY TRADING - BLOOMBERG TV