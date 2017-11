BRIEF-Credit Suisse sees about 9 pct total return for global equities in 2018

Nov 27 (Reuters) -

* GLOBAL EQUITY STRATEGY: CREDIT SUISSE SEES ABOUT 9 PERCENT TOTAL RETURN FOR GLOBAL EQUITIES IN 2018, LARGELY CONCENTRATED IN H1

* GLOBAL EQUITY STRATEGY: CREDIT SUISSE NAMES CONTINENTAL EUROPE AS ITS TOP OVERWEIGHT

* GLOBAL EQUITY STRATEGY: CREDIT SUISSE REDUCES THE SIZE OF GLOBAL EMERGING MARKETS OVERWEIGHT TO SMALL OVERWEIGHT

* GLOBAL EQUITY STRATEGY: CREDIT SUISSE INCREASES UNDERWEIGHT OF U.S.

* GLOBAL EQUITY STRATEGY: CREDIT SUISSE RAISES ITALY TO BENCHMARK

* GLOBAL EQUITY STRATEGY: CREDIT SUISSE SAYS STRUCTURALLY OVERWEIGHT ON INDIA, INCREMENTALLY MORE POSITIVE

* GLOBAL EQUITY STRATEGY: CREDIT SUISSE SAYS REDUCES OVERWEIGHT ON RUSSIA AND MEXICO

* GLOBAL EQUITY STRATEGY: CREDIT SUISSE SAYS REDUCES OVERWEIGHT ON CHINA

* GLOBAL EQUITY STRATEGY: CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UPGRADES TO SMALL OVERWEIGHT ON JAPAN