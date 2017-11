Nov 2 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse

* CFO says revising down regularization outflows from 3-5 billion range to an expectation that these will total 2 billion in 2017 - analyst call

* CFO says regularization outflows in 2018 will be less than what bank is guiding for in 2017; CEO says doesn’t expect outflows to be material going forward Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)