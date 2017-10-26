FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Crescent Point announces Q3 2017 average production growth of 10 pct year-over-year​
Sections
Featured
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Company Results
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Me and my robotic suit
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Me and my robotic suit
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 26, 2017 / 10:47 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Crescent Point announces Q3 2017 average production growth of 10 pct year-over-year​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Crescent Point Energy Corp

* Crescent Point announces strong Q3 2017 results and upwardly revised 2017 guidance

* Crescent Point Energy Corp - ‍ Achieved Q3 2017 average production growth of 10 percent year-over-year​

* Crescent Point Energy Corp qtrly ‍funds flow from operations totaled $389.0 million or $0.71 per share​

* Crescent Point Energy Corp - ‍ 2017 exit guidance remains unchanged at 183,000 boe/d as it is in process of disposing additional non-core assets​

* Crescent Point Energy Corp - ‍Increasing its 2017 average production guidance to 175,500 boe/d, up from 174,500 boe/d​

* Crescent Point Energy Corp - ‍ Currently marketing several additional non-core asset packages targeting potential proceeds of $100 million to $200 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.