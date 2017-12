Dec 4 (Reuters) - Cresta Marakanelo Ltd:

* CRESTA MARAKANELO - MOATLHODI LEKAUKAU HAS BEEN NAMED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT CRESTA MARAKANELO LIMITED, REPLACING MARIA NTHEBOLAN‍​ Source text for Eikon: (goo.gl/GTxsj6) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)