BRIEF-Crestwood Announces Qtrly Net Loss Per Limited Partner Unit $ 2.01

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Crestwood Equity Partners Lp:

* CRESTWOOD ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS; PROVIDES 2018 GROWTH OUTLOOK

* CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS LP - QTRLY NET LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $ 2.01

* CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS LP - SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $390 MILLION TO $420 MILLION

* CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS LP - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $ 1,246.9 MILLION VERSUS $ 795 MILLION

* CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS LP - SEES 2018 NET INCOME OF $35 TO $65 MILLION

* CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS LP - SEES 2018 MAINTENANCE CAPITAL SPENDING IN RANGE OF $15 MILLION TO $20 MILLION

* CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS LP - “EXPECT 2018 CASH FLOW WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 10% ABOVE 2017”

* CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS - QTRLY AVERAGE NATURAL GAS GATHERING VOLUMES WERE 1.1 BCF/D, OR 23% ABOVE Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)