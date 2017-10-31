FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Crestwood announces third quarter 2017 financial and operating results and agreement to sell US Salt, LLC for $225 million
October 31, 2017 / 11:27 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Crestwood announces third quarter 2017 financial and operating results and agreement to sell US Salt, LLC for $225 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Crestwood Equity Partners LP:

* Crestwood announces third quarter 2017 financial and operating results and agreement to sell US Salt, LLC for $225 million

* Crestwood Equity Partners LP - ‍on-track to achieve increased FY 2017 guidance​

* Crestwood Equity - ‍US Salt divestiture positions Crestwood to execute 2017 & 2018 capital expansion programs without accessing equity capital markets​

* Crestwood Equity Partners LP - ‍sales price for US Salt business is materially accretive to Crestwood’s current business plan​

* Crestwood Equity Partners LP qtrly ‍net loss per limited partner unit $0.72​

* Crestwood Equity Partners LP - ‍Bakken Bear Den Pipeline completed in Q3, Phase 1 processing plant in-service expected in November 2017​

* Crestwood Equity Partners LP - on-track to achieve increased 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance target of $380 million to $400 million​

* Crestwood Equity Partners LP qtrly total revenues $955.6 million versus $587.6 mln‍​

* Crestwood Equity Partners LP - ‍Q3 2017 net loss of $27.9 million, compared to net income of $3.0 million in Q3 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
