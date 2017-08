July 19 (Reuters) - ‍Crestwood Midstream Partners LP:

* As result of extension, exchange offer is now scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m, on July 21

* Crestwood Midstream announces extension of exchange offer for 5.75% senior notes due 2025

* Extended expiration date of its offer to exchange up to $500,000,000 of new 5.75% senior notes due 2025​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: