BRIEF-Creval gross non-performing loans at end of Sept. at EUR 4‍​ bln

Nov 7 (Reuters) - CREVAL:

* GROSS NON-PERFORMING LOANS AT SEPT-END EUR 4‍​ BILLION FROM EUR 4 BILLION EUROS AT JUNE-END

* NPL RATIO AT SEPT-END 21‍​ PERCENT

* PHASED-IN COMMON EQUITY TIER1 RATIO 9.4‍​ PERCENT AT SEPT-END

* 9-MONTH NET LOSS EUR 402.6‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 136.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH NET IMPAIRMENT LOSSES EUR 386.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 388.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ACTIVITIES FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR WILL BE GUIDED BY ACHIEVEMENT OF OBJECTIVES OF 2018-2020 BUSINESS PLAN