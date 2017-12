Dec 21 (Reuters) - CREVAL:

* STARTING FROM 8 JAN 2018 REVERSE STOCK SPLIT WILL BE EFFECTIVE

* REVERSE STOCK SPLIT OF 110.9 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES TO BE EXECUTED ON BASIS OF 1 NEW SHARE EVERY 10 EXISTING SHARES

* AS RESULT OF REVERSE STOCK SPLIT, SHARE CAPITAL WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED AND EQUAL TO EUR 1.85 BILLION

* AS A RESULT OF REVERSE STOCK SPLIT, CAPITAL TO BE DIVIDED INTO 11,088,723 ORDINARY SHARES