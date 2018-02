BRIEF-Creval says Italy market regulator approves prospectus for new share offer

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Creval says:

* ITALIAN MARKET REGULATOR APPROVES PROSPECTUS FOR NEW SHARE OFFER

* OFFER TO START ON FEB. 19

* IN ADDITION TO BANKING CONSORTIUM GUARANTEE FOR ENTIRE OFFER AMOUNT, ALGEBRIS, CREDIT0 FONIDARIO AND DOROTHEUM HAVE SIGNED SUB-GUARANTEE ACCORDS FOR 55 MILLION EURO

* ALGEBRIS HAS EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO SUBMIT BINDING OFFER FOR “UNLIKELY TO PAY” PORTFOLIO

* IS IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS WITH DOROTHEUM OVER SALE OF NON-CORE ASSETS

* HAS ENTERED INTO SERVICING ACCORDS WITH CREDITO FONDIARIO (Reporting By Philip Pullella)