BRIEF-Creval wants to solve non-performing loan problem definitively - conf call

* PROCESS FOR SALE OF 1.6 BILLION EURO NON-PERFORMING LOANS WITH GACS HAS STARTED, PRICES EXPECTED BETWEEN 30-35 PERCENT OF GROSS BOOK VALUE - GENERAL MANAGER (NOT CEO)‍​‍​

* EXPECTS PRICES FOR SALE OF FURTHER 500 MILLION EUROS OF NON-PERFORMING LOANS AT 20-25 PERCENT OF GROSS BOOK VALUE - CONF CALL‍​‍​

* EXPECTS COST OF RISK AT 2020 AT 64 BASIS POINTS - CONF CALL

* WANTS TO SOLVE NON-PERFORMING LOAN PROBLEM DEFINITIVELY - GENERAL MANAGER