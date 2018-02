Feb 8 (Reuters) - Crew Energy Inc:

* CREW ENERGY ANNOUNCES 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET AND STRONG 2017 RESERVES GROWTH

* SAYS 2018 PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BE 23,500 TO 24,500 BOE PER DAY COMPRISED OF 24% LIQUIDS AND 76% NATURAL GAS

‍LIQUIDS PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO REPRESENT 50 TO 60% OF CREW'S TOTAL REVENUE IN 2018​