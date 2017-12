BRIEF-Criteo SA - Provides An Update On Expected Impact Of Apple's ITP On Criteo's Projected 2018 Revenue

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Criteo Sa:

* CRITEO PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON ITS Q4 2017 OUTLOOK AND ON THE IMPACT ON ITS BUSINESS FROM APPLE‘S ITP

* CRITEO SA - PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON EXPECTED IMPACT OF APPLE‘S ITP ON CRITEO‘S PROJECTED 2018 REVENUE EX-TAC

* CRITEO SA - CONFIDENT IN Q4 2017 OUTLOOK

* CRITEO-DUE TO APPLE‘S IOS 11.2 LAUNCH, PROJECTED 9%-13% ITP NET NEGATIVE IMPACT ON 2018 REVENUE EX-TAC RELATIVE TO PRE-ITP BASE CASE PROJECTIONS NOT VALID

* CRITEO - SHOULD IT NOT MITIGATE ITP IMPACT, ITP NET NEGATIVE IMPACT ON 2018 REVENUE EX-TAC, RELATIVE TO PRE-ITP BASE CASE PROJECTIONS, WOULD BE ABOUT 22%