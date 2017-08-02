FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 11:18 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Criteo SA Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.39

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Criteo SA

* Criteo reports strong results for the second quarter 2017

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.39

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 28 to 31 percent

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $227 million to $230 million

* Criteo SA qtrly revenue increased 33% (or 35% at constant currency) to $542 million

* Criteo SA sees Q3 2017 revenue ex-tac to be between $227 million and $230 million

* Criteo SA sees Q3 2017 adjusted EBITDA to be between $69 million and $72 million

* Criteo SA sees fiscal year 2017 adjusted EBITDA margin as a percentage of revenue ex-tac to increase between 0 basis points and 50 basis points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

