BRIEF-Critical Control Energy Services announces ‍loss in Q3 of 2017 of $1.1 mln
#Regulatory News
November 10, 2017 / 2:09 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Critical Control Energy Services announces ‍loss in Q3 of 2017 of $1.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Critical Control Energy Services Corp

* Critical Control announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Critical Control Energy Services Corp - ‍Software revenue in Q3 remained steady at $4.0 million in 2017 compared to $4.0 million in 2016​

* Critical Control Energy Services Corp - ‍Loss in Q3 of 2017 of $1.1 million versus income of $0.4 million in comparative quarter​

* Critical Control Energy Services Corp qtrly ‍ revenue from its services business of $2.3 million, a 13.6% decrease from previous period​

* Critical Control Energy Services Corp - ‍ Believes it has sufficient working capital to meet corporation’s stated objectives in 2017 and 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
