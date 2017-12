BRIEF-Critical Outcome Technologies Announces Data From Phase 1 Dose Escalation Portion Of COTI-2 Trial In Gynecological Malignancies

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Critical Outcome Technologies Inc :

* CRITICAL OUTCOME TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES PHARMACODYNAMIC DATA AND POSITIVE SIGNALS OF EFFICACY FROM PHASE 1 DOSE ESCALATION PORTION OF COTI-2 TRIAL IN GYNECOLOGICAL MALIGNANCIES

* CRITICAL OUTCOME TECHNOLOGIES- ‍WELL-POSITIONED TO CONTINUE ADVANCING COTI-2 THROUGH CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, EXPECT TO REPORT ADDITIONAL DATA IN YEAR AHEAD​

* CRITICAL OUTCOME TECHNOLOGIES INC - ‍HAVE ESTABLISHED A RECOMMENDED PHASE 2 DOSE FOR COTI-2 IN OVARIAN CANCER​