Aug 14 (Reuters) - Critical Outcome Technologies Inc

* Critical Outcome Technologies completes phase 1 dose escalation portion of COTI-2 trial in gynecological malignancies

* Has initiated an expansion arm of its phase 1 study in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma​

* Company expects top-line data from head and neck squamous cell carcinoma expansion arm in 2018