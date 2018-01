Jan 30 (Reuters) - Crius Energy Trust:

* CRIUS ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO MAKE NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

* CRIUS ENERGY TRUST-INTENTION TO IMPLEMENT NCIB PROGRAM TO PURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION OVER 12-MONTH, TRUST UNITS OF UP TO 10% OF PUBLIC FLOAT OF TRUST​