BRIEF-Crocs reports Q2 earnings per share $0.20

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Crocs Inc

* Reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.20

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $230 million to $240 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects gross margin for q3 to be essentially flat to q3 of 2016

* For FY 2017 continues to expect 2017 revenues to be down low single digits compared to 2016

* Company continues to expect gross margin for 2017 to be approximately 50%

* Q2 revenue $313.2 million versus $323.8 million a year ago

* Q2 revenue view $311.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $246.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: