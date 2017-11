BRIEF-Crocs reports Q3 loss per share $0.03

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Crocs Inc

* Crocs, Inc. reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.03

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $180 million to $190 million

* Q3 revenue $243.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $237.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $191.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Crocs Inc - ‍Continues to expect 2017 revenue to be down low single digits versus 2016​

* FY2017 revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Crocs Inc - ‍Q3 gross margin was 50.8%, up 100 basis points over last year’s Q3​

* Crocs Inc - Sees Q4 gross margin to be about 43%, up 100 basis points above last year's Q4