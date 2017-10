Oct 18 (Reuters) - Crocs Inc

* Crocs inc - ‍on Oct. 13, co, its units and Western Brands Holding entered into fourteenth amendment to amended and restated credit agreement​

* Crocs Inc says amendment increases total commitments under company’s revolving credit facility from $80 million to $100 million -SEC filing​

* Crocs Inc says amendment permits certain intercompany loans of up to $375 million​ Source text : (bit.ly/2yyiErl) Further company coverage: