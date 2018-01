Jan 15 (Reuters) - Cromwell Property Group:

* LAUNCHES SECURITY PURCHASE PLAN TO RAISE UP TO $30 MILLION THROUGH PLACEMENT OF 15,000 SHARES AT $0.947​ PER SHARE

* “‍EXPECT OUR FY18 DISTRIBUTION TO REMAIN AT 8.34 CENTS PER CROMWELL SECURITY”​

* PROCEEDS OF SPP TO BE USED TO REPAY SHORT TERM DEBT ASSOCIATED WITH CO'S INVESTMENT IN CROMWELL EUROPEAN REIT