Oct 12 (Reuters) - Cronos Group Inc

* Cronos announces exclusive distribution agreement with pohl-boskamp in Germany

* Cronos Group - Cronos’ Global subsidiaries will supply peace naturals branded cannabis products to pohl-boskamp for distribution within germany​

* Cronos Group Inc - Exclusive distribution agreement to last for a 5 year term‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: