Jan 2 (Reuters) - Cronos Group Inc:

* CRONOS GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING TO $40 MILLION

* SAYS ‍INCREASED SIZE OF BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING TO ABOUT $40 MILLION GROSS PROCEEDS, REPRESENTING ABOUT 4.6 MILLION SHARES AT $8.75/SHARE​